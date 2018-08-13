The Khronos Group has released Vulkan 1.1.83 as a routine maintenance update to the Vulkan 1.1 graphics/compute API to coincide with the start of ACM SIGGRAPH 2018 in Vancouver.
Vulkan 1.1.83 doesn't introduce any new extensions but just corrects a variety of documentation issues. It does prepare for some new extensions though as some extra bits are now reserved for pending vendor extensions. These reserved bits appear to be for some NVIDIA extension work.
The list of Vulkan 1.1.83 issues addressed can be found via this Git commit.
In case you missed it due to the timing of the NDA expiration coinciding with that of the Threadripper 2900 review launch, SIGGRAPH 2018 Khronos details were shared this morning including OpenCL-Next being in the works and the evolution of Vulkan. There is more extension work going on around variable resolution rendering, FP16/INT8 data type handling, performance counters being exposed through the Vulkan API, a new driver property/information query approach, etc. Exciting times ahead for Vulkan.
