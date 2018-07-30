Vulkan 1.1.82 Released With VK_NV_device_diagnostic_checkpoints
Just weeks ahead of SIGGRAPH 2018, Vulkan 1.1.82 is now available as the latest specification update to this year's Vulkan 1.1 graphics/compute API.

As is customary for these Vulkan point releases, most of the changes in Vulkan 1.1.82 deal with minor documentation corrections/improvements and other small enhancements.

There is a new extension though with Vulkan 1.1.82 and that is VK_NV_device_diagnostic_checkpoints. The VK_NV_device_diagnostic_checkpoints extension was developed at NVIDIA and allows for applications / game engines to insert custom markers into the command stream and associating them with arbitrary data. These markers or checkpoints via VK_NV_device_diagnostic_checkpoints can then be used for narrowing down problematic Vulkan commands based upon the most recent markers/checkpoints to pass implementation-defined pipeline stages when a problem occurs.

NVIDIA originally talked about VK_NV_device_diagnostic_checkpoints back at GDC 2018 while now it's finally made it into the official Vulkan extension collection. The Vulkan 1.1.82 changes are outlined in full via GitHub.
