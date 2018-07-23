Vulkan 1.1.81 is now available as the latest minor update for this graphics/compute API.
Vulkan 1.1.81 doesn't change much but mostly boils down to small documentation clarifications and corrections. There are a few fixes in the specification and some minor adjustments but nothing really notable nor very different from recent revisions.
Arguably most notable from the Vulkan 1.1.81 spec update is that VK_NV_glsl_shader is now deprecated. VK_NV_glsl_shader is the NVIDIA-developed extension dating back to the company's original Vulkan work for allowing GLSL shaders to be used as an alternative to SPIR-V shaders. Since then are various ways of converting GLSL shaders to SPIR-V, etc.
The list of changes for Vulkan 1.1.81 can be found via this merge.
