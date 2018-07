Vulkan 1.1.81 is now available as the latest minor update for this graphics/compute API.Vulkan 1.1.81 doesn't change much but mostly boils down to small documentation clarifications and corrections. There are a few fixes in the specification and some minor adjustments but nothing really notable nor very different from recent revisions.Arguably most notable from the Vulkan 1.1.81 spec update is that VK_NV_glsl_shader is now deprecated. VK_NV_glsl_shader is the NVIDIA-developed extension dating back to the company's original Vulkan work for allowing GLSL shaders to be used as an alternative to SPIR-V shaders. Since then are various ways of converting GLSL shaders to SPIR-V, etc.The list of changes for Vulkan 1.1.81 can be found via this merge