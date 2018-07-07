Vulkan 1.1.80 Released With Conditional Render, Renderpass2, 8-Bit Storage
7 July 2018
After a number of recent Vulkan 1.1 point releases being rather mundane, Vulkan 1.1.80 is out this morning and on top of documentation updates also brings three notable new Vulkan extensions.

Vulkan 1.1.80 has the usual churn within the documentation to clarify some statements and other work, but exciting us are the three new extensions: VK_EXT_conditional_render, VK_KHR_create_renderpass2, and VK_KHR_8bit_storage.

VK_EXT_conditional_render allows for rendering command(s) to be conditional based upon a value in the buffer memory. This allows for tightening up the latency of rendering by conditionally discarding rendering commands without waiting on the application/engine. The conditional rendering is designed for use with draws, compute dispatches, and clearing attachments.

VK_KHR_create_renderpass2 allows for render passes to be easily extended via sub-structures of render pass creation.

VK_KHR_8bit_storage provides support for 8-bit types in uniform and storage buffers as well as push constant blocks.

The latest Vulkan 1.1.80 specification is available via the Vulkan Registry.
