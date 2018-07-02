Vulkan 1.1.79 Released, Provides Definitions For Obsoleted & Deprecated
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 2 July 2018 at 05:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.1.79 is now the latest revision to this graphics/compute API.

Like the recent Vulkan 1.1.7x revisions, there are no new extensions presented by v1.1.79 but mostly documentation clarifications and updates. Vulkan 1.1.79 includes an expanded glossary with words like obsoleted and deprecated now being covered in the Vulkan context, typo fixes, updated usage statements, and other mostly maintenance work.

The list of issues addressed by this minor Vulkan specification update can be found via GitHub.

In other Vulkan news, overnight Vulkan crossed having 2,200 projects mentioning it on GitHub... The Vulkan search now turns up 2,204 entries as of writing. It's not nearly as many references as the 35k+ found on GitHub, but plenty more than the Direct3D/D3D open-source project counts.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
X-Plane 11 Working On New Physics & Other Improvements, Vulkan Taking More Time
DXVK 0.61 Released With Performance Improvements
Vulkan 1.1.78 Released With Various Issues Resolved
Vulkan 1.1.77 Released With Clarifications & Fixes
DXVK 0.54 Brings Better AMD Performance, Improved GPU Utilization
X-Plane Flight Simulator Is Making Progress On Vulkan Support
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
Fedora 29 Aims To Offer Up Modules For Everyone
Debian 8.11 Released As The End Of The Line For Jessie