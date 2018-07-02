Vulkan 1.1.79 is now the latest revision to this graphics/compute API.
Like the recent Vulkan 1.1.7x revisions, there are no new extensions presented by v1.1.79 but mostly documentation clarifications and updates. Vulkan 1.1.79 includes an expanded glossary with words like obsoleted and deprecated now being covered in the Vulkan context, typo fixes, updated usage statements, and other mostly maintenance work.
The list of issues addressed by this minor Vulkan specification update can be found via GitHub.
In other Vulkan news, overnight Vulkan crossed having 2,200 projects mentioning it on GitHub... The Vulkan search now turns up 2,204 entries as of writing. It's not nearly as many references as the 35k+ found on GitHub, but plenty more than the Direct3D/D3D open-source project counts.
