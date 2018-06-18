Vulkan 1.1.78 is now available as the newest version of the Vulkan specification.
The Vulkan 1.1.78 spec update is another fairly small update that doesn't introduce any new VK extensions or any major changes. Vulkan 1.1.78 has minor documentation fixes, resumes publishing of the Vulkan 1.0 + KHR extension documentation, clears up some behavior in some Vulkan usage, and other changes.
Vulkan 1.1.78 changes are outlined via this Git commit.
SIGGRAPH is happening at the middle of August for the next point at which there could be a significant new roll-out to Vulkan... Obviously not Vulkan 1.2 with Vulkan 1.1 having just come out in February, but perhaps another interesting assortment of Vulkan extensions rolled out or other Khronos announcements.
