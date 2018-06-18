Vulkan 1.1.78 Released With Various Issues Resolved
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 18 June 2018 at 07:27 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.1.78 is now available as the newest version of the Vulkan specification.

The Vulkan 1.1.78 spec update is another fairly small update that doesn't introduce any new VK extensions or any major changes. Vulkan 1.1.78 has minor documentation fixes, resumes publishing of the Vulkan 1.0 + KHR extension documentation, clears up some behavior in some Vulkan usage, and other changes.

Vulkan 1.1.78 changes are outlined via this Git commit.

SIGGRAPH is happening at the middle of August for the next point at which there could be a significant new roll-out to Vulkan... Obviously not Vulkan 1.2 with Vulkan 1.1 having just come out in February, but perhaps another interesting assortment of Vulkan extensions rolled out or other Khronos announcements.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.77 Released With Clarifications & Fixes
DXVK 0.54 Brings Better AMD Performance, Improved GPU Utilization
X-Plane Flight Simulator Is Making Progress On Vulkan Support
PPSSPP Adds Vulkan On Linux Support
DXVK 0.53 Released With Many Fixes
Vulkan Virgl Has Kicked Off For Supporting This Graphics/Compute API Within VMs
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
RADV Vulkan Driver Should Now Work Much Better With DXVK For Direct3D 11 Wine Gaming