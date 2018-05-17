It's been almost one month since the Vulkan 1.1.74 debut but now that's been succeeded by Vulkan 1.1.75.
The Khronos Group has put out Vulkan 1.1.75 this morning as the newest revision to this graphics/compute API. The Vulkan 1.1.75 update doesn't introduce any new extensions, but there are a wide number of issues resolved -- as usual, mostly document clarifications about intended behavior and some fixes.
None of the changes really stand out in particular, but hopefully the clarifications will help some in ensuring correct Vulkan application/driver behavior. The changes of Vulkan 1.1.75 are outlined via GitHub.
One other Vulkan tidbit to pass along is that LunarG recently updated vulkaninfo. The Vulkan information utility is now able to dump its information into JSON and HTML formats for those preferring that to parsing the default textual output.
