Vulkan 1.1.73 is out as the latest minor refinement since last month's big Vulkan 1.1 update.
There are no new extensions with Vulkan 1.1.73 making this latest point release very light. What there is though are a number of documentation fixes, including clarifications around swapchains, reference pages now being generated for 1.1 with all extensions rather than just core only, other build system updates, and some other fixes to the specification.
The list of the Vulkan 1.1.73 changes are outlined via this Git commit.
