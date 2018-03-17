Vulkan 1.1.71 Released As The First Update To Vulkan 1.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 17 March 2018 at 08:14 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
The first point release to the Vulkan 1.1 release from earlier this month is now available. Vulkan 1.1 promoted a lot of functionality to core while also officially adding sub-groups and protected content support. This Vulkan 1.1.71 point release adds a new extension and fixes.

This first point release to Vulkan 1.1 is officially version 1.1.71. This is because when Vulkan 1.1 was created, Khronos decided not to reset the patch number... Vulkan 1.1 was technically 1.1.70 and not 1.1.0. So now with this first update it's bumped to Vulkan 1.1.71.

This public update to Vulkan 1.1 includes a number of document corrections and clarifications, resolving two dozen issues brought up between their internal issue tracker and GitHub.

The lone new extension for Vulkan 1.1.71 is VK_ANDROID_external_memory_android_hardware_buffer. The VK_ANDROID_external_memory_android_hardware_buffer extension allows for importing Android AHardwareBuffer objects created outside of the scope of Vulkan and in the import process to convert them into Vulkan memory objects. Additionally, Vulkan memory objects can be exported to AHardwareBuffer objects for use outside of Vulkan.

Android's AHardwareBuffer is designed to be used by different hardware components ranging from GPUs to sensors and auxiliary units. VK_ANDROID_external_memory_android_hardware_buffer is basically to Android like VK_EXT_external_memory_dma_buf is to Linux systems for going to/from DMA-BUFs to Vulkan memory.

The latest documentation is available from the Vulkan Registry. Expect more Vulkan news next week from the Game Developers' Conference (GDC 18).
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
RADV Patches Are Closer For Sub-Group Capabilities
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
DXVK 0.31 Released With Tessellation Work, NVIDIA Fixes
RADV Achieves Same-Day Conformance For Vulkan 1.1
NVIDIA Releases First Linux Drivers For Vulkan 1.1
DXVK v0.30 Released For Offering Better Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan Experience
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Raspberry Pi 3B+ Launches With Faster CPU, Dual-Band 802.11ac, Faster Ethernet
Intel Open-Sources Sound Firmware, Pushing For More Open Firmware