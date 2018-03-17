The first point release to the Vulkan 1.1 release from earlier this month is now available. Vulkan 1.1 promoted a lot of functionality to core while also officially adding sub-groups and protected content support. This Vulkan 1.1.71 point release adds a new extension and fixes.
This first point release to Vulkan 1.1 is officially version 1.1.71. This is because when Vulkan 1.1 was created, Khronos decided not to reset the patch number... Vulkan 1.1 was technically 1.1.70 and not 1.1.0. So now with this first update it's bumped to Vulkan 1.1.71.
This public update to Vulkan 1.1 includes a number of document corrections and clarifications, resolving two dozen issues brought up between their internal issue tracker and GitHub.
The lone new extension for Vulkan 1.1.71 is VK_ANDROID_external_memory_android_hardware_buffer. The VK_ANDROID_external_memory_android_hardware_buffer extension allows for importing Android AHardwareBuffer objects created outside of the scope of Vulkan and in the import process to convert them into Vulkan memory objects. Additionally, Vulkan memory objects can be exported to AHardwareBuffer objects for use outside of Vulkan.
Android's AHardwareBuffer is designed to be used by different hardware components ranging from GPUs to sensors and auxiliary units. VK_ANDROID_external_memory_android_hardware_buffer is basically to Android like VK_EXT_external_memory_dma_buf is to Linux systems for going to/from DMA-BUFs to Vulkan memory.
The latest documentation is available from the Vulkan Registry. Expect more Vulkan news next week from the Game Developers' Conference (GDC 18).
