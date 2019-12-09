Vulkan 1.1.130 Released With New Tooling Extension
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 9 December 2019 at 10:44 AM EST. Add A Comment
Vulkan 1.1.130 is out today as the newest update to this graphics API that fixes a wide variety of documentation issues and areas in need of clarifications while also introducing a new extension.

The new extension with Vulkan 1.1.130 is VK_EXT_tooling_info. The VK_EXT_tooling_info extension is for letting the Vulkan application/game/engine query what development tools are running right now. In particular, this is for tools like RenderDoc and other Vulkan profilers/debuggers. This extension will offer some uniformity and assistance to developers in debugging potential compatibility issues between Vulkan tools and other problems.

VK_EXT_tooling_info is in the new Vulkan 1.1.130 spec while now we need to wait for various Vulkan-focused developer tools to begin plumbing in this new extension, but considering it's quite practical, hopefully it will not take long.
