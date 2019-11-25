Vulkan 1.1.129 Brings VK_KHR_buffer_device_address To Query Buffer Addresses
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 25 November 2019 at 07:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.1.129 is out this morning as another weekly update to this graphics API specification and in tow comes one new extension.

Vulkan 1.1.129 includes the usual work on resolving issues around documentation clarifications and other minor items while the only noteworthy item is the introduction of VK_KHR_buffer_device_address.

This extension worked on by NVIDIA, AMD, Arm, Intel, and Valve allows for querying a device address for a buffer. That address can then be used for accessing the buffer memory via GLSL's EXT_buffer_reference or SPIR-V's SPV_KHR_physical_storage_buffer extensions.

The intended use-case for this opaque buffer address querying functionality is for the likes of debugging tools. With this extension, the tools can then ensure the capture/replay opaque memory addresses are the same.

More details on this new Vulkan buffer device address extension and other changes via Vulkan-Docs.
Add A Comment
Related News
vkBasalt 0.2 Released With SMAA, Other Vulkan Post Processing Layer Enhancements
Vulkan 1.1.128 Released With Performance Query Extension
Experimental Work Allows DXVK To Be Natively Used For Direct3D 11 On Linux
The OGRE Open-Source 3D Graphics Engine Is Working On Vulkan Support
Vulkan 1.1.127 Released With Separate Depth Stencil Layout Extension
vkBasalt CAS Vulkan Layer Adds FXAA Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes
Latest WireGuard Patch Out For Review With It Looking Like It Will Land For Linux 5.6