Vulkan 1.1.127 Released With Separate Depth Stencil Layout Extension
Vulkan 1.1.127 is out this morning as the latest routine update to the specification for this high-performance graphics API.

Vulkan 1.1.127 comes with its usual churn of internal and public GitHub-driven issues resolved. Besides a number of clarifications and typo fixes, Vulkan 1.1.127 brings one new extension.

New to Vulkan 1.1.127 is VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts. VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts allows for image memory barriers for depth/stencil images to have just one of the depth or stencil bits set instead of both. By just needing one, the layouts can be set independently.

More details on VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts and the other changes of Vulkan 1.1.127 via the Vulkan-Docs.
