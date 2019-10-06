Vulkan 1.1.124 Released With Shader Clock & Timeline Semaphore Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 6 October 2019 at 08:02 PM EDT.
Vulkan 1.1.124 is out this Sunday evening with two new extensions.

Beyond the usual assortment of corrections and clarifications, Vulkan 1.1.124 brings with it two new extensions:

VK_KHR_shader_clock - A joint AMD/NVIDIA extension to advertise SPIR-V support for allowing a shader to query a real-time or monotonically incrementing counter at the subgroup level or across the device level.

VK_KHR_timeline_semaphore - The VK_KHR_timeline_semaphore extension is worked on by all the prominent vendors and allows a new semaphore type that supports an integer identifying a point in a timeline. The timeline semaphore support allows querying the payload, waiting for a timeline semaphore to reach a defined value, advancing a timeline semaphore to the specified value, and related operations at the device level.

More details on Vulkan 1.1.124 via the GitHub change-log.
