Vulkan 1.1.123 is the latest weekly update to this high performance graphics API and it's formally introducing two more extensions.
Besides the usual variety of documentation clarifications and corrections, there are two new Vulkan extensions with version 1.1.123.
VK_GOOGLE_user_type - This extension simply denotes support for SPIR-V's SPV_GOOGLE_user_type extension for SPIR-V shaders. The SPIR-V addition adds a new decoration (UserTypeGOOGLE) so shader compilers can embed type information of the decorated object in the user source.
VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_extended_types - This multi-vendor extension allows for non-uniform group operations in SPIR-V to support 8-bit integer, 16-bit integer, 64-bit integer, and 16-bit floating point formats. Additionally, vectors of those types are now supported.
More details on the Vulkan 1.1.123 changes via this Git commit.
