Vulkan 1.1.122 Brings Extension Documenting Proprietary Imagination Tech Bits
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 9 September 2019 at 10:59 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Linux/open-source fans don't at least have to hear "Imagination Technologies" or PowerVR as often as in the past, but today's Vulkan 1.1.122 specification update does publicly document Imagination's VK_IMG_format_pvrtc extension that remains "Imagination Technologies Proprietary" licensed.

The VK_IMG_format_pvrtc Vulkan extension has been around but not publicly document. This extension exposes additional texture compression features specific to Imagination PowerVR texture compression formats (PVRTC). There had been this two year old issue report over the VK_IMG_format_pvrtc extension not being public and they had been unable to provide the documentation over legal grounds. Earlier this year Imagination did provide a PVRTC texture compression user guide and now with Vulkan 1.1.122 they have finally documented this extension. The extension documentation is basically pointing out a number of different enums.

That is the only "new" extension with Vulkan 1.1.122 while the other work is various document clarifications, deprecating the VK_EXT_validation_flags extension, the documentation scripts are closer to being in sync with the OpenXR generators, and various other specification corrections.

More details via GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Godot Begins Working On Its Vulkan 3D Rendering Support
Google's SwiftShader Now Supports Vulkan 1.1
D9VK 0.20 Offers Performance Improvements, New Features For Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
Vulkan 1.1.121 Brings AMD Device Coherent Memory Extension
Vulkan 1.1.120 Released As The Newest Maintenance Release
NVIDIA Continues To Be Involved With Making Vulkan More Appropriate For Machine Learning
Popular News This Week
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
USB 4.0 "USB4" Specification Published
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead