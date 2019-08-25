Vulkan 1.1.121 is the newest Sunday morning update to the Vulkan graphics/compute API. In addition to various bug fixes/clarifications to the documentation, there is a new Vulkan extension around device coherent memory support from AMD.
Aside from around a dozen documentation fixes/clarifications, making Vulkan 1.1.121 interesting is the introduction of the VK_AMD_device_coherent_memory extension.
VK_AMD_device_coherent_memory adds device coherent and device uncached memory types to Vulkan. This AMD-developed extension acknowledges that device coherent and uncached memory are likely to be slower than non-device coherent memory but can be useful for debugging and similar purposes.
That's about it for this weekly spec update with Vulkan 1.1.121.
