Vulkan 1.1.120 is out as the newest weekly update to the Vulkan graphics API.Vulkan 1.1.120 doesn't bring with it any new extensions but strictly limited to clarifications/corrections for existing functionality. But at least there are many issues resolved by Vulkan 1.1.120 that make this notable in that regard.The fixes in Vulkan 1.1.120 are outlined via GitHub . The latest Vulkan documentation is always available from Khronos.org