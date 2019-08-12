It was just yesterday that Vulkan 1.1.118 was released with two new extensions while now this Monday morning Vulkan 1.1.119 was released as a third extension was accidentally left out of yesterday's weekly revision.
Vulkan 1.1.119 is here a day later just to add the forgotten extension: VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties. The Vulkan Pipeline Executable Properties extension was worked on jointly by engineers from Intel, Valve, Google, NVIDIA, AMD, Arm, and Samsung. This extension provides a means of being able to query properties and stats from different executables yielded from the pipeline compilation process. VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties should ultimately help in debugging and performance analysis tooling thanks to the data exposed via this extension.
More details on Vulkan 1.1.119 via GitHub.
