Vulkan 1.1.119 Already Released With Another New Extension
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 12 August 2019 at 07:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
It was just yesterday that Vulkan 1.1.118 was released with two new extensions while now this Monday morning Vulkan 1.1.119 was released as a third extension was accidentally left out of yesterday's weekly revision.

Vulkan 1.1.119 is here a day later just to add the forgotten extension: VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties. The Vulkan Pipeline Executable Properties extension was worked on jointly by engineers from Intel, Valve, Google, NVIDIA, AMD, Arm, and Samsung. This extension provides a means of being able to query properties and stats from different executables yielded from the pipeline compilation process. VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties should ultimately help in debugging and performance analysis tooling thanks to the data exposed via this extension.

More details on Vulkan 1.1.119 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.118 Released With New AMD Extensions
DXVK 1.3.2 Released With Fixes/Improvements For The Division, World of Warcraft & More
Godot Making Progress On Vulkan Support, Threaded Shader Compilation
Radeon Vulkan Driver Now Supports Wave32 Support For More Shaders
MoltenVK Now Supports More Vulkan Extensions, Begins Targeting Metal 3.0
Vulkan 1.1.117 Adds Line Rasterization - Helping Out CAD Applications & More
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Starts Publishing GPU Hardware Documentation To Help Open-Source Drivers
Summing Up The AMD EPYC 7742 2P Performance In One Graphic
Yes, Linux Does Bad In Low RAM / Memory Pressure Situations On The Desktop
CVE-2019-1125 "SWAPGS" Is The Newest Spectre Vulnerability
How Can AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 Series Be Even Better? Open-Source BIOS / Coreboot
Red Hat Joins The RISC-V Foundation