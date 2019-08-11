Another week, another new Vulkan update.
Vulkan 1.1.118 is the latest version of this high performance graphics API specification. As is usually the case, there are a number of document corrections/clarifications trickling in to this ever evolving spec. But besides those maintenance items, there are two new extensions, both of which happen to be AMD vendor extensions.
The new extensions to Vulkan 1.1.118 are VK_AMD_shader_core_properties2 and VK_AMD_pipeline_compiler_control.
VK_AMD_shader_core_properties2 exposes additional shader core properties, complementing VK_KHR_get_physical_device_properties2.
VK_AMD_pipeline_compiler_control is used for passing compilation control flags to a pipeline for tuning purposes. The actual flags though will be added in future Vulkan revisions with this Vulkan 1.1.118 version just doing the plumbing for the pipeline compiler control support.
More details up on GitHub.
