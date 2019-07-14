Vulkan 1.1.115 Released With Another Batch Of Corrections
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 14 July 2019 at 08:47 PM EDT.
VULKAN --
Vulkan has been sticking to its weekly release regiment this summer. While recent weekly updates have introduced new Vulkan extensions, with today's Vulkan 1.1.115 release there are not any new extensions in tow.

Vulkan 1.1.115 fixes a handful of specification issues both brought up via GitHub and from their internal issue tracker. There are also some renaming of different items for better consistency, clarifying different behavior, and various other fixes.

Vulkan developers wanting to learn more about the v1.1.115 changes can do so via GitHub.
