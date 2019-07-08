Vulkan 1.1.114 is another weekly update to the Vulkan graphics API specification... With this update does come a new extension of some interest.
VK_KHR_imageless_framebuffer is the new extension coming courtesy of AMD and Epic Games' engineers. VK_KHR_imageless_framebuffer as implied by the name allows for image-less frame-buffers -- or for creating frame-buffers without first needing to create Vulkan images. VK_KHR_imageless_framebuffer allows for greater flexibility in Vulkan frame-buffer behavior and can specify the image views at render-pass time.
KHR_imageless_framebuffer is the main addition with Vulkan 1.1.114 and more details on it can be found via GitHub.
