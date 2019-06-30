Vulkan 1.1.113 Brings Two More Extensions
It's been just one week since the release of Vulkan 1.1.112 but it's now been succeeded by Vulkan 1.1.113 and two new extensions are in tow.

Vulkan 1.1.113 comes with its usual assortment of specification corrections and clarifications to the massive Vulkan API. Additionally, Vulkan 1.1.113 has two new extensions for EXT_texel_buffer_alignment and EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation.

VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment offers more alignment requirements for uniform and storage texel buffers. This extension was contributed by NVIDIA.

EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation is for adding SPIR-V's demote_to_helper_invocation bit to Vulkan. This new instruction allows shaders to demote a fragment shader invocation so that it behaves like a helper invocation. This extension worked on by NVIDIA is designed to better match for DirectX's "discard" instruction with HLSL.

