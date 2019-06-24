Vulkan 1.1.112 Released While Open-Source ANV + RADV Drivers Continue Marching Along
Vulkan 1.1.112 was outed this morning as the newest documentation update to this high performance graphics and compute API.

Vulkan 1.1.112 is quite a mundane update with just documentation corrections and clarifications this go around and not any new extensions. But at least the clarifications should help out some and other maintenance items addressed by this Vulkan 1.1.112 release. It's not a surprise the release is so small considering Vulkan 1.1.111 was issued just two weeks ago.

Meanwhile in the open-source Vulkan driver space for the RADV Radeon and ANV Intel Vulkan drivers within Mesa it's as exciting as ever.

New additions to the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver in the past few days include VK_AMD_buffer_marker support to help with debugging, VK_KHR_depth_stencil_resolve support, DCC for mimapped color textures on GFX8 hardware, and other fixes.

The Intel Vulkan Linux driver meanwhile has picked up pop-free clipping, stencil texturing support for older Gen7 hardware, and various fixes over the past week.
