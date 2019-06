Released for E3 week is Vulkan 1.1.111, but it's not particularly exciting. Vulkan 1.1.110 was released last week and brought with it two new extensions while Vulkan 1.1.111 is a more mundane update focused on documentation corrections/clarifications.There are different clean-ups and fixes per Vulkan-Docs but nothing particularly standing out if you want the latest bug-less revision of this graphics/compute specification.