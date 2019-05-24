Vulkan 1.1.109 was released today as the latest update to this graphics/compute specification ahead of the US holiday weekend.
With two weeks having passed since Vulkan 1.1.108 there are a few different documentation corrections/clarifications. There are also two new vendor extensions contributed by Intel.
VK_INTEL_performance_query - An extension to let an application capture performance data for external analysis by a separate library/application. Intel's Graphics Performance Analyzers already make use of this extension as well as the open-source Intel Metrics Discovery library. This extension may also end up being useful to other third-party Vulkan analyzer/profiling utilities.
VK_INTEL_shader_integer_functions2 - This Vulkan extension was worked on by a different set of Intel developers and adds support for new integer instructions in SPIR-V and similar to the OpenGL INTEL_shader_integer_functions2 GLSL extension.
More details on the Vulkan 1.1.109 changes via this Git commit.
