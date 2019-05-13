Vulkan 1.1.108 Released With Two New Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 13 May 2019 at 07:34 AM EDT. 2 Comments
It's been almost a month since the last Vulkan spec update with Vulkan 1.1.107, which is a long time considering they go through some periods of almost weekly updates, but out today is v1.1.108 and it introduces two new extensions.

Vulkan 1.1.108 does bring with it a number of clarifications and corrections to the documentation itself. The Vulkan 1.1.108 changes appear mostly routine and nothing too notable when it comes to the fixes.

The two new extensions being introduced with Vulkan 1.1.108 are:

VK_NV_coverage_reduction_mode - The NVIDIA-led extension allows definding modes by which the reduction operation will be performed on a frame-buffer with mixed samples.

VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout - This extension allows for tighter array and struct packing with uniform buffers. Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA were all involved with the creation of this extension.

More details on Vulkan 1.1.108 changes via Vulkan-Docs.
2 Comments
