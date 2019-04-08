Vulkan 1.1.107 is out today as the newest version of the Vulkan graphics/compute API.
Vulkan 1.1.107 contains the usual work on different documentation clarifications/corrections while a new extension is VK_EXT_headless_surface, which was contributed by Arm.
VK_EXT_headless_surface allows for creating surface objects independent of any windowing system or display device and the default behavior is for the presentation of said swap-chains out of headless surfaces is no operation.
The motivation behind VK_EXT_headless_surface is for application and driver development to expose an arbitrary set of features or restrictions that would make it useful for testing purposes to effectively emulate different presentation engines.
More details on the Vulkan 1.1.107 changes can be found via this Git commit.
1 Comment