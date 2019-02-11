Vulkan 1.1.100 Released Ahead Of Vulkan's Third Birthday
Vulkan 1.1.100 was published this morning as the latest version of this high-performance, multi-platform graphics and compute API.

While the patch version rolled over to 100, that's about as exciting as this update gets to Vulkan API with no major changes to mark this milestone. There aren't any great new extensions or major changes to this version number, but just some documentation/specification clarifications and corrections.

The changes of this rather mundane release can be found via this Git commit tagging Vulkan 1.1.100.

This milestone of 100 patch releases to Vulkan comes just days ahead of the Vulkan API's third birthday. It was back on 16 February 2016 that Vulkan 1.0 was released. In just under one month is also one year since the release of Vulkan 1.1's release. The annual Game Developers' Conference is happening next month where Vulkan is an increasingly hot topic, but so far there has been no indications of a Vulkan 1.2 update coming this year -- which would likely be timed for either GDC or SIGGRAPH given Khronos' past history for specification releases. But 2019 will hopefully be the year of OpenXR for Khronos.

In these revisions to Vulkan over the past three years there has been the additions of multi-GPU, a formal memory model, various additions around DMA-BUF support, unofficial transform feedback, other extensions to help map D3D/OGL and other APIs to Vulkan, ray-tracing, and many other extensions.
