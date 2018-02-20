While waiting to see what Khronos could have in store for GDC 2018 next month around Vulkan, today marks the Vulkan 1.0.69 point release availability.
With Vulkan 1.0.68 having shipped in the middle of January, there are a fair amount of documentation improvements/fixes over the past month. As usual, addressing issues with the documentation reflects a majority of the changes for these point releases. Of the issues addressed in Vulkan 1.0.69, it's mostly a collection of over a dozen minor problems.
There is one new extension with Vulkan 1.0.69 and that is VK_AMD_buffer_marker. The VK_AMD_buffer_marker extension adds a new operation for executing pipelined writes of small marker values into a VkBuffer object. These buffer markers are to be used for development/debugging tools for tracking the status of pipelined commands. This should overall be another useful extension just not for AMD but all driver vendors.
The latest Vulkan documentation is available from the Khronos Registry.
Add A Comment