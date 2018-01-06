The Khronos Group has released their first Vulkan graphics/compute programming specification update of 2018.
Vulkan 1.0.67 is the newest specification for this nearly two-year-old standard. It's been over one month since the Vulkan 1.0.66 update but now there's finally v1.0.67 to ring in the new year. While there's been a lot of time, this update mostly consists of documentation fixes and only one new extension.
The new extension is VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization and allows for a conservative rasterization mode with either over-estimation or under-estimation for limiting the rasterization process and ensuring certainty over the rendering behavior.
The documentation fixes/clarifications are mostly mundane with nothing really noteworthy to add. The changes are outlined on GitHub.
1 Comment