Vulkan 1.0.67 Released With Conservative Rasterization Extension
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 6 January 2018 at 08:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
The Khronos Group has released their first Vulkan graphics/compute programming specification update of 2018.

Vulkan 1.0.67 is the newest specification for this nearly two-year-old standard. It's been over one month since the Vulkan 1.0.66 update but now there's finally v1.0.67 to ring in the new year. While there's been a lot of time, this update mostly consists of documentation fixes and only one new extension.

The new extension is VK_EXT_conservative_rasterization and allows for a conservative rasterization mode with either over-estimation or under-estimation for limiting the rasterization process and ensuring certainty over the rendering behavior.

The documentation fixes/clarifications are mostly mundane with nothing really noteworthy to add. The changes are outlined on GitHub.
