Vulkan 1.0.66 was released this morning as the newest version of the Vulkan 1.0 graphics and compute specification.Vulkan 1.0.66 has a number of fixes pertaining to the documentation as well as some clarifications. There are also three new extensions.The new Vulkan 1.0.66 extensions include:- Developed by AMD, Imagination, Intel, and NVIDIA, this extension allows an application to import host allocations and host mapped foreign device memory to Vulkan memory objects.- This extension allows Vulkan apps to import/export a DMA-BUF to/from Vulkan device memory (VkDeviceMemory).- This extension is related to the other two and allows for a queue that can be used to transfer ownership of resources backed by external memory to foreign, external queues.The latest Vulkan documentation is available from the Khronos Registry