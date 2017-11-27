Vulkan 1.0.66 was released this morning as the newest version of the Vulkan 1.0 graphics and compute specification.
Vulkan 1.0.66 has a number of fixes pertaining to the documentation as well as some clarifications. There are also three new extensions.
The new Vulkan 1.0.66 extensions include:
VK_EXT_external_memory_host - Developed by AMD, Imagination, Intel, and NVIDIA, this extension allows an application to import host allocations and host mapped foreign device memory to Vulkan memory objects.
VK_EXT_external_memory_dma_buf - This extension allows Vulkan apps to import/export a DMA-BUF to/from Vulkan device memory (VkDeviceMemory).
VK_EXT_queue_family_foreign - This extension is related to the other two and allows for a queue that can be used to transfer ownership of resources backed by external memory to foreign, external queues.
The latest Vulkan documentation is available from the Khronos Registry.
