Vulkan 1.0.66 Introduces Three New Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 27 November 2017 at 05:21 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.0.66 was released this morning as the newest version of the Vulkan 1.0 graphics and compute specification.

Vulkan 1.0.66 has a number of fixes pertaining to the documentation as well as some clarifications. There are also three new extensions.

The new Vulkan 1.0.66 extensions include:

VK_EXT_external_memory_host - Developed by AMD, Imagination, Intel, and NVIDIA, this extension allows an application to import host allocations and host mapped foreign device memory to Vulkan memory objects.

VK_EXT_external_memory_dma_buf - This extension allows Vulkan apps to import/export a DMA-BUF to/from Vulkan device memory (VkDeviceMemory).

VK_EXT_queue_family_foreign - This extension is related to the other two and allows for a queue that can be used to transfer ownership of resources backed by external memory to foreign, external queues.

The latest Vulkan documentation is available from the Khronos Registry.
