Systemd-Free, XBPS-Powered Void Linux Releases New Images
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 13 November 2018 at 05:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
If you are looking for a new Linux distribution to experiment with, Void Linux is one of the interesting ones that is an original creation and community driven that often doesn't receive the attention it deserves. Void Linux is built off its BSD-licensed XBPS packaging system, is a rolling-release platform, uses runit as the init system instead of systemd, opts for LibreSSL in place of OpenSSL, optional musl libc usage, and has a wealth of other changes.

Void Linux has put out new images for getting started with the Linux distribution and appears to be their first ISO re-spins since October of 2017. Granted, it's a rolling-release, but new install media is always helpful particularly with newer hardware.

The release announcement simply notes "tons of updates and fixes" for the changes. The x86 images offer versions of just the base system as well as desktop spins for Enlightenment, Cinnamon, Mate, Xfce, LXDE, and LXQt. There are also ARM images for the Raspberry Pi, ODROID, CubiBoard, and BeagleBone.

Those wishing to give Void Linux a whirl can try it out at VoidLinux.org.
