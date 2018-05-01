The rolling-release Void Linux independent OS known for its XBPS package manager, use of Runit as an init system rather than systemd, LibreSSL rather than OpenSSL, and other offerings making this Linux distribution fairly different is in a bit of a trouble. The project leader of Void Linux is missing in action, making much of the project's infrastructure inaccessible.
There still are multiple members to the Void Core Team and others working on this independent Linux distribution, but their project leader has "disappeared". There's been no contact since January but no "meaningful contact" in over one year.
With the Void Linux project leader inaccessible, the core team cannot access the GitHub organization, control the IRC channels, and the domain names are also not under their control.
Unless they can figure out how to get in touch with the project leader or otherwise access the necessary infrastructure, they are going to move to a new Git service for their development, they may end up transitioning to new domain names, etc.
More details on the current Void Linux troubles can be found via this blog post.
