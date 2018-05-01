Void Linux Infrastructure In Limbo With Project Leader M.I.A.
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 May 2018 at 09:04 AM EDT. 4 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The rolling-release Void Linux independent OS known for its XBPS package manager, use of Runit as an init system rather than systemd, LibreSSL rather than OpenSSL, and other offerings making this Linux distribution fairly different is in a bit of a trouble. The project leader of Void Linux is missing in action, making much of the project's infrastructure inaccessible.

There still are multiple members to the Void Core Team and others working on this independent Linux distribution, but their project leader has "disappeared". There's been no contact since January but no "meaningful contact" in over one year.

With the Void Linux project leader inaccessible, the core team cannot access the GitHub organization, control the IRC channels, and the domain names are also not under their control.

Unless they can figure out how to get in touch with the project leader or otherwise access the necessary infrastructure, they are going to move to a new Git service for their development, they may end up transitioning to new domain names, etc.

More details on the current Void Linux troubles can be found via this blog post.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
System76 Releases Updated Pop!_OS Based Off Ubuntu 18.04
Linux Mint Continues Work On Mint 19, LMDE 3
System76 Rolls Out Pop!_OS 18.04 For Testing
System76's Pop!_OS Is Exploring Intel's Clear Linux Performance/Power Optimizations
ReactOS 0.4.8 Released With Fix For 17 Year Old Bug, Various Driver/Kernel Improvements
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
The New Ubuntu 18.04 Server Installer Is Working Out Nicely
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality