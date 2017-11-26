VirtualBox Guest Drivers Still Working Their Way To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 26 November 2017 at 11:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
While the VirtualBox DRM/KMS driver was merged for Linux 4.13 as one step towards improving the out-of-the-box support for Linux guests on Oracle VM VirtualBox, other drivers remain out-of-tree still, but that is slowly changing.

Red Hat's Hans de Goede has been working on getting the vboxguest driver merged to mainline Linux as the next step of improving VirtualBox guest integration.

Sent out on Sunday were the latest patches for vboxguest. This driver supports the Virtual Box Guest PCI device to allow for supporting features like copy-and-paste, the VirtualBox seamless mode, and OpenGL pass-through to work with the host system running this virtualization software.

Landing this VirtualBox driver is also a prerequisite for then getting the vboxsf kernel driver upstreamed for shared folder support.

This mainlining of the VirtualBox guest drivers is finally being done thanks to the resources of Red Hat and the VirtualBox developers finally declaring their ioctl API as being stable and to consider their user-space ABI stable and to only extend it in a backwards compatible manner.
