Oracle has released VM VirtualBox 6.1 with better integration around the public Oracle Cloud, continued work on their new 3D support brought forward in VirtualBox 6.0, user-interface improvements, and much more.
As covered previously, among the items introduced with Oracle VirtualBox 6.1 are:
- Better import/export capabilities for the Oracle Cloud.
- Support for nested hardware virtualization on Intel CPUs.
- New 3D support via the VBoxSVGA/VMSVGA code that makes use of the VMware SVGA II virtual adapter and thus the existing Linux Gallium3D/DRM driver code. This is a big step forward with VirtualBox 6 and now the old VirtualBox graphics code is being removed.
- Many refinements to the user-interface for managing VMs and their settings.
- Support for hosts with up to 1024 CPU cores.
- Updated UEFI support code.
- Improved USB EHCI controller implementation.
- Support for up through the Linux 5.4 kernel.
- Various other fixes and improvements.
More details on Oracle VM VirtualBox 6.1 via VirtualBox.org.
