Oracle has released VM VirtualBox 6.1 with better integration around the public Oracle Cloud, continued work on their new 3D support brought forward in VirtualBox 6.0, user-interface improvements, and much more.As covered previously, among the items introduced with Oracle VirtualBox 6.1 are:- Better import/export capabilities for the Oracle Cloud.- Support for nested hardware virtualization on Intel CPUs.- New 3D support via the VBoxSVGA/VMSVGA code that makes use of the VMware SVGA II virtual adapter and thus the existing Linux Gallium3D/DRM driver code. This is a big step forward with VirtualBox 6 and now the old VirtualBox graphics code is being removed.- Many refinements to the user-interface for managing VMs and their settings.- Support for hosts with up to 1024 CPU cores.- Updated UEFI support code.- Improved USB EHCI controller implementation.- Support for up through the Linux 5.4 kernel.- Various other fixes and improvements.More details on Oracle VM VirtualBox 6.1 via VirtualBox.org