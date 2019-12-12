VirtualBox 6.1 Released With Better 3D Support, UI Enhancements
Oracle has released VM VirtualBox 6.1 with better integration around the public Oracle Cloud, continued work on their new 3D support brought forward in VirtualBox 6.0, user-interface improvements, and much more.

As covered previously, among the items introduced with Oracle VirtualBox 6.1 are:

- Better import/export capabilities for the Oracle Cloud.

- Support for nested hardware virtualization on Intel CPUs.

- New 3D support via the VBoxSVGA/VMSVGA code that makes use of the VMware SVGA II virtual adapter and thus the existing Linux Gallium3D/DRM driver code. This is a big step forward with VirtualBox 6 and now the old VirtualBox graphics code is being removed.

- Many refinements to the user-interface for managing VMs and their settings.

- Support for hosts with up to 1024 CPU cores.

- Updated UEFI support code.

- Improved USB EHCI controller implementation.

- Support for up through the Linux 5.4 kernel.

- Various other fixes and improvements.

More details on Oracle VM VirtualBox 6.1 via VirtualBox.org.
