In addition to Oracle having shipped a Solaris update this past week, prior to calling it a weekend their virtualization crew released VirtualBox 6.1 RC1.
VirtualBox 6.1 is nearing the official release and are likely to see it debut as stable before Q4 is through. VirtualBox 6.1 continues improving the 3D support from the VirtualBox 6.0 series rewrite, continued integration around Oracle Cloud infrastructure, and various other features.
Some of the VirtualBox 6.1 highlights include:
- Support for importing a VM from the Oracle Cloud. There is also better support for exporting to the Oracle CLoud.
- Support for nested hardware virtualization on Intel CPUs.
- New 3D support via the VBoxSVGA/VMSVGA code that makes use of the VMware SVGA II virtual adapter and thus the existing Linux Gallium3D/DRM driver code.
- A variety of GUI improvements for enhancing its user-interface.
- Support for hosts with up to 1024 CPU cores.
- Updated UEFI support code.
- Improved USB EHCI controller implementation.
- Support for Linux 5.4 kernel compatibility.
- Various other fixes and improvements.
More details on VirtualBox 6.1 Release Candidate 1 via the VirtualBox.org Forums.
