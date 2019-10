Oracle today released their second public beta of the forthcoming VirtualBox 6.1 virtualization software.While VirtualBox 6.1 is referred to by Oracle engineers as a "minor release", it is fairly notable with its changes over VirtualBox 6.0:- Better support for nested hardware virtualization on Intel CPUs.- The VirtualBox 6.1 run-time now supports up to 1024 CPUs.- A variety of user-interface improvements.- Better import/export support to Oracle Cloud.- Dropping support for running VMs without hardware virtualization support.- Various Windows host fixes/improvements.- VirtualBox's EFI code has been updated as well as adding NVRAM support to "improve compatibility with OSes significantly."More details on VirtualBox 6.1 Beta 2 via VirtualBox.org