Oracle today released their second public beta of the forthcoming VirtualBox 6.1 virtualization software.
While VirtualBox 6.1 is referred to by Oracle engineers as a "minor release", it is fairly notable with its changes over VirtualBox 6.0:
- Better support for nested hardware virtualization on Intel CPUs.
- The VirtualBox 6.1 run-time now supports up to 1024 CPUs.
- A variety of user-interface improvements.
- Better import/export support to Oracle Cloud.
- Dropping support for running VMs without hardware virtualization support.
- Various Windows host fixes/improvements.
- VirtualBox's EFI code has been updated as well as adding NVRAM support to "improve compatibility with OSes significantly."
More details on VirtualBox 6.1 Beta 2 via VirtualBox.org.
