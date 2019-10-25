VirtualBox 6.1 Beta 2 Released As Oracle's Next Virtualization Update Approaches
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 25 October 2019 at 08:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Oracle today released their second public beta of the forthcoming VirtualBox 6.1 virtualization software.

While VirtualBox 6.1 is referred to by Oracle engineers as a "minor release", it is fairly notable with its changes over VirtualBox 6.0:

- Better support for nested hardware virtualization on Intel CPUs.

- The VirtualBox 6.1 run-time now supports up to 1024 CPUs.

- A variety of user-interface improvements.

- Better import/export support to Oracle Cloud.

- Dropping support for running VMs without hardware virtualization support.

- Various Windows host fixes/improvements.

- VirtualBox's EFI code has been updated as well as adding NVRAM support to "improve compatibility with OSes significantly."

More details on VirtualBox 6.1 Beta 2 via VirtualBox.org.
1 Comment
Related News
"VIRTME" Revised For Virtualized Linux Kernel Testing
QEMU's Assortment Of Virtual VGA/GPU Options & What To Pick For Desktop Virtualization
KVM Changes For Linux 5.4 Fix Performance Regression, Add UMWAIT Support
Red Hat Working On Optimizing KVM Virtualization Performance Stemming From Spectre
ACRN 1.2 Hypervisor Released With Kata Containers Support, Secure Boot Capability
Virglrenderer 0.8 Offers Better Open-Source OpenGL Support To KVM/QEMU Guests
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Firefox 70 Released With JavaScript Baseline Interpreter, Other Updates
Libre RISC-V Open-Source Effort Now Looking At POWER Instead Of RISC-V