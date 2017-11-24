The Oracle developers behind VM VirtualBox have released a new maintenance build in the VirtualBox 5.2 series that is a bit more exciting than their usual point releases.
VirtualBox 5.2.2 is now available for users of this cross-platform virtualization software. Highlights of VirtualBox 5.2.2 include:
- Support for the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel with a number of fixes having landed.
- Improvements to the VirtualBox UI for high resolutions / HiDPI screens.
- The UI now has options for duplicationg floppy and optical disk images along with improvements to the virtual media manager.
- Improved X11 support with WM_CLASS setting improvements.
- Various improvements around operating system support for Haiku, Plan 9, and other smaller OSes.
VirtualBox 5.2.2 can be downloaded from VirtualBox.org.
