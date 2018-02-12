Robert Foss of Collabora has shared some work they are engaged in with Google for virtualizing GPU access and allowing for OpenGL ES 2.0 acceleration for containers.
For containers in virtualized environments, they are working on accelerated OpenGL ES 2.0 support with that being the lowest common denominator for many mobile platforms. This virtual GPU access they are pursuing is making use of Red Hat's work on Virgil3D as the Gallium3D-based solution for graphics pass-through to the host. Then for the kernel bits are VirtIO-GPU and on the host is the Virgl Renderer with QEMU.
For those interested in some weekend experiments around Virgil3D and VirtIO-GPU, Robert Foss has posted a brief guide on the Collabora blog about setting up such a stack for virtualizing GPU access. It will be interesting to see all of what Google and Collabora pursue in this area.
3 Comments