In going through the AMDGPU kernel driver changes currently queuing ahead of the Linux 5.6 cycle, "virtual DCN" support is coming in working on SR-IOV display support.
For those interested in display-driven GPU virtualization, it looks like AMD is working on some improvements as we move into 2020.
Catching our eye was support virtual DCN (Display Core Next) being queued for eventual landing in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.6 merge window coming in just over one month.
The patch simply reads, "DAL3 should support SRIOV...Add support for the virtual dal flag. This flag should skip most/all of DC construction since the HW isn't accessible, but still construct WindowsDM (almost) normally but with only SW display targets."
Unfortunately not many more details were shared on this Display Core change, but any SR-IOV/virtualization improvements will certainly be welcome by many this holiday season.
Also in the staging-drm-next area for the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver is continued work on Arcturus for this mystery forthcoming Vega-based server/HPC product... Though hopefully we'll see Arcturus finally unveiled in a few weeks at CES?
