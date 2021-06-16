VirtIO-GPIO Guest Driver Updated For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 16 June 2021 at 04:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
There has been a number of new VirtIO driver additions recently to the Linux kernel like for sound and Bluetooth for the expanding VirtIO specification while one still in the works for mainlining is the GPIO guest driver.

The latest VirtIO-GPIO guest driver was published on Tuesday as a new GPIO driver for complying with the VirtIO-GPIO protocol and ultimately mapping from a guest virtual machine either to virtual/simulator devices or from the guest mapping to real GPIOs on the host hardware.

So for those using GPIO on Raspberry Pi boards and other common hardware setups with general purpose I/O pins, this VirtIO addition may prove useful especially.

This latest VirtIO-GPIO driver code can be seen view review on the kernel mailing list. Hopefully this driver will manage to get mainlined within the next kernel cycle or two. More details on VirtIO-GPIO can be found via this documentation.
Add A Comment
Related News
VirtIO-GPU/Graphics Support Is Improving In QEMU But Slowly
Lima: Another Way Of Spinning Up Simple, Integrated Linux VMs on macOS
VMware Prepares Linux Driver For Next-Gen Virtual GPU
KVM With Linux 5.13 Has AMD SEV Improvements, Intel SGX For Guests
QEMU 6.0 Released With AMD SEV-ES Encrypted Guest Support, Experimental Multi-Process
Linux 5.13 Bringing Code For Intel SGX Within KVM Guests
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It Turns Out Windows Unconditionally Reserves The First 1MB Of RAM, Linux Was Just Late To Do So
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
Intel Releases New CPU Microcode Due To New Security Vulnerabilities (June 2021)
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
Real-Time Support "PREEMPT_RT" For Linux Held Up Due To Lack Of Funding
KDE Plasma 5.22 Released With Much Better Wayland Support, Usability Enhancements
Experimental Wayland Driver For Wine Now Supports Vulkan, Other Features