VirtIO-FS Is Looking Quite Good For Shared File-System With VMs
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 6 February 2020 at 06:58 AM EST. 3 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION --
Added back to Linux 5.4 was VirtIO-FS for better file/folder sharing with guest VMs that makes use of the FUSE protocol but is much faster than the likes of virtio-9p.

Stefan Hajnoczi of Red Hat's virtualization team presented at the FOSDEM 2020 conference last week on this new shared file-system for virtual machines. The VirtIO-FS performance numbers shared during the presentation indeed put it in much better shape than virtio-9p while obviously coming up short of the raw potential offered by virtio-blk. With the DAX mount option for direct access can allow bypassing the guest page cache too for better performance.

While there is Virtiofsd as the default server for exposing directories to a guest, Hajnoczi did raise the possibilities of creating custom servers for backing VirtIO-FS by a distributed storage system, exposing a synthetic file-system from the host, and other possibilities.

Those wanting to learn more about VirtIO-FS can do so via Stefan's slide deck (PDF).
3 Comments
Related News
Bareflank Hypervisor 2.0 Released With UEFI Support, New Memory Manager
Jailhouse 0.12 Hypervisor Adds Raspberry Pi 4 Support
KVM Virtualization Adds Protections For Spectre-V1/L1TF Combination Attack
XCP-ng 8.1 Beta Rolls Out While Becoming Part Of The Xen Project
Red Hat Shows Off Their vDPA Kernel Patches For Better Ethernet Within VMs
QEMU 5.0 Kicks Off For Development
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Sony Now "Officially" Maintaining The Linux PlayStation Input Driver, But Leads To Interesting Problem
Linux 5.6 Is The First Kernel For 32-Bit Systems Ready To Run Past Year 2038