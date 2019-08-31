In addition to the initial exFAT driver landing for Linux 5.4, also slated to land for this next kernel cycle is the VirtIO-FS file-system driver.
The VirtIO-FS driver is a FUSE-based file-system implementation designed for guest to/from host file-system sharing for VIRTIO para-virtualized devices. VirtIO-FS aims to provide easier host to/from guest file sharing without requiring a network file-system and other configuration steps.
The FUSE-based VirtIO-FS should perform much faster than the existing virtio-9p driver code and this new FUSE-based driver has been worked on by various Red Hat developers for more than the past year.
The driver is queued as part of the "next" material for FUSE slated with the upcoming Linux 5.4 merge window. More details on the file-system usage/implementation can be found via its documentation.
