VirtIO-Crypto Seeing A Big Performance Speedup
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 18 April 2022 at 05:11 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The "virtio-crypto" kernel driver for supporting the VirtIO-spec'ed virtual crypto hardware accelerator for virtual machines is about to offer significantly better performance.

A set of virtio-crypto patches from Bytedance work to significantly enhance the throughput potential for this cryptography driver. By switching from busy polling to a wait mechanism for its control queue in allowing for more concurrency and lessening lock contention, VirtIO-Crypto sees a QPS boost from ~40K/s to ~200K/s.

Plus there is work to improve the crypto engine performance for the data queue and supporting queue depths larger than one.

Those making use of the VirtIO crypto support can see this patch series under review that is providing significant performance improvements for this Linux kernel driver.
