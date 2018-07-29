For those making use of Virt-Viewer, this utility for displaying the graphical console of a virtual machine via SPICE/VNC, its version 7.0 release is now available.
Virt-Viewer 7.0 has documentation improvements, Windows updates, improved checks, drops support for the SPICE controller interface, and has various other fixes/improvements. New Windows x86/x64 builds of Virt-Viewer 7.0 are also available but still considered to be experimental.
Those using Virt-Viewer can download the latest release from virt-manager.org.
Add A Comment