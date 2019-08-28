Virglrenderer 0.8 Offers Better Open-Source OpenGL Support To KVM/QEMU Guests
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 28 August 2019 at 06:05 PM EDT. 7 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION --
Virglrenderer 0.8 was released last week as one of the components to the "Virgl" graphics stack for getting OpenGL acceleration working within KVM+QEMU guests that is in good enough shape for handling relatively recent GL/GLES Linux games and other workloads.

The Virgl stack continues maturing and getting better with its OpenGL support for its Mesa/Gallium3D driver as well as faster performance thanks to varying optimizations throughout. Collabora, Google, Red Hat, and others continue working on this leading open-source means of 3D graphics support for VMs as alternatives to VirtualBox or VMware 3D solutions.


For those interested in learning more about the current state with Virglrenderer 0.8, Collabora has out a blog post outlining some of the setup steps and other relevant bits for this open-source GL acceleration within VMs.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
Linux's KVM Sees Patches For RISC-V Support
XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI
Linux Kernel Looks To Remove 32-bit Xen PV Guest Support
VIRTIO-IOMMU Driver Merged For Linux 5.3 Kernel
Linux 5.3 Ready To Support Linux Guests On ACRN
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput
The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers
Enlightenment 0.23 Released With Massive Wayland Improvements