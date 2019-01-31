Virgl Gallium3D Inching Closer To OpenGL 4.4, Crosses Off ARB_query_buffer_object
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 31 January 2019 at 05:57 AM EST. 1 Comment
Fresh on the Mesa 19.1 development cycle, the Virgl Gallium3D driver that is used as part of OpenGL acceleration for KVM guests with VirtIO-GPU is seeing some improvements.

First up, Virgl now supports ARB_query_buffer_object. Making this more exciting is that was one of three extensions left blocking Virgl from seeing OpenGL 4.4 support. Currently Virgl is at GL 4.3 but now just needs to take care of ARB_buffer_storage and ARB_clear_texture before it will be able to cross the GL 4.4 milestone. And then for GL 4.5, it will have to handle ARB_clip_control and KHR_robustness.

Virgl continues becoming much more capable as well as making it easier to deploy with GNOME Boxes 3.32 having the bits in place from its side for handling guest 3D acceleration and other Linux distributions shipping with the latest and greatest necessary components for this 3D support in open-source VMs.

The other latest bits going into Virgl Gallium3D can be seen from this CGit query.
