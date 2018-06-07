Tracking Mesa's VirGL OpenGL Features

It's now much easier tracking the state of VirGL that allows for OpenGL acceleration within guest virtual machines by passing on the rendering calls to the system's host OpenGL driver via Mesa and the virglrenderer library.
VirGL has come along a lot since its debut three years ago, but even with a host OpenGL driver having OpenGL 4.5, the VirGL code and renderer library aren't yet ready for those latest OpenGL 4.x capabilities.
As it stands now VirGL is only officially at OpenGL 3.3 but supports more than half of OpenGL 4.0 and various bits of OpenGL 4.1/4.2/4.5.
If you are a VirGL user and want to track its progress, the driver is now documented via the features.txt tracker. In turn VirGL should then get picked up on Mesa Matrix.
Also taking place this summer in the VirGL space is the experimental Vulkan support upbringing albeit right now still in its super early stages.
