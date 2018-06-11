The VirGL stack for offering OpenGL hardware acceleration to guest virtual machines with KVM is now capable of utilizing OpenGL 4.1.
David Airlie who has been leading the VirGL cause the past few years for OpenGL support within VMs has got the code to the stage of OpenGL 4.1 support. The last big ticket item was supporting ARB_gpu_shader_fp64.
So now it's ready to go from OpenGL 3.3 to OpenGL 4.1 support aside from tessellation shaders still being finished.
Of course, this VirGL support also requires that the host system's OpenGL driver also supports these GL4 extensions. These latest improvements to the VirGL Mesa code will be part of the August 18.2 release.
7 Comments