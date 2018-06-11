VirGL Now Capable Of OpenGL 4.1 With Latest Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 11 June 2018 at 05:36 AM EDT. 7 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION --
The VirGL stack for offering OpenGL hardware acceleration to guest virtual machines with KVM is now capable of utilizing OpenGL 4.1.

David Airlie who has been leading the VirGL cause the past few years for OpenGL support within VMs has got the code to the stage of OpenGL 4.1 support. The last big ticket item was supporting ARB_gpu_shader_fp64.

So now it's ready to go from OpenGL 3.3 to OpenGL 4.1 support aside from tessellation shaders still being finished.

Of course, this VirGL support also requires that the host system's OpenGL driver also supports these GL4 extensions. These latest improvements to the VirGL Mesa code will be part of the August 18.2 release.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Tracking Mesa's VirGL OpenGL Features
Jailhouse 0.9 Hypervisor Released With NVIDIA TX2 Support
Collabora Working On VirGL OpenGL ES Improvements, OpenGL ES For QEMU
CVE-2018-8897 Opens Xen PV Systems Up To Exploit
Linux 4.18 Set To Receive Scheduler Optimization For vCPUs
QEMU 2.12 Released With RISC-V, Spectre/Meltdown & Intel vGPU Action
Popular News This Week
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Plenty Of Sound Changes To Be Heard With Linux 4.18
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered