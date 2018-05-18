Vim 8.1 Adds Support For Running A Terminal In The Vim Window
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 18 May 2018 at 07:58 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Vim 8.1 is out today as the latest stable feature update to this advanced cross-platform text editor.

Vim 8.1's primary new feature is support for running a terminal within a Vim window. Among the use-cases for adding terminal support within a Vim window would be to initiate a build system while continuing to edit in other Vim windows.

Besides the terminal-in-a-Vim-window feature, there are various bug fixes and documentation updates comprising today's Vim 8.1 release.

More details on the Vim 8.1 release and screenshots of the new functionality via Vim.org.
