Vim 8.1 is out today as the latest stable feature update to this advanced cross-platform text editor.
Vim 8.1's primary new feature is support for running a terminal within a Vim window. Among the use-cases for adding terminal support within a Vim window would be to initiate a build system while continuing to edit in other Vim windows.
Besides the terminal-in-a-Vim-window feature, there are various bug fixes and documentation updates comprising today's Vim 8.1 release.
More details on the Vim 8.1 release and screenshots of the new functionality via Vim.org.
